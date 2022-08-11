PLA Eastern Theater Command fulfills all tasks of joint military operations around Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:53, August 11, 2022

NANJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has accomplished all tasks in the series of joint military operations carried out recently in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, a spokesperson with the Command said Wednesday.

The operations involving troops of multiple services effectively tested the armed forces' integrated combat ability, said Shi Yi, spokesperson with the Command.

The Command will closely follow the development of the situation across the Taiwan Strait, continue to carry out military training for war preparedness, and organize normalized combat-readiness security patrol in the Taiwan Strait to defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Shi said.

The military operations around the Taiwan Island began on the night of August 2, when Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, landed in China's Taiwan region.

The rocket force under the Command launched multiple types of conventional missiles targeting designated maritime areas to the east of the Taiwan Island while the army conducted precision strikes on specific areas in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait, according to Shi.

Over the past few days, troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Logistic Support Force under the Eastern Theater Command conducted joint exercises and training in the waters and airspace off the northern, southwestern and southeastern coasts of the island, including operations of joint blockade, assault on ground and sea targets, airspace control, joint anti-submarine drill, and integrated logistics and support.

The armed forces' integrated combat ability has been improved and their readiness in contingency response been tested, Shi said.

New armaments including stealth fighters, multiple launch rocket systems and YY-20 refueling aircraft were applied in the operations.

