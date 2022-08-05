Home>>
PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts long-range live-fire drills around Taiwan Island
(Xinhua) 09:50, August 05, 2022
The army of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday conducted long-range live-fire drills targeting designated areas on the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait and achieved desired results. (The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army/Handout via Xinhua)
