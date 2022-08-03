PLA Eastern Theater Command to launch joint military operations around Taiwan Island

Xinhua) 00:30, August 03, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will launch a series of joint military operations around the Taiwan Island starting from Tuesday night.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command will stage joint training exercises in the maritime areas off the northern, southwestern and southeastern coasts of the island and their air space, conduct long-range live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait and conventional missile tests in the waters off the eastern coast of the island.

The military operations are a stern deterrent against the recent major escalation of the negative acts by the United States on the Taiwan question, and a serious warning against separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence."

