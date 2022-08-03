PLA Eastern Theater Command to launch joint military operations around Taiwan Island
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will launch a series of joint military operations around the Taiwan Island starting from Tuesday night.
The PLA Eastern Theater Command will stage joint training exercises in the maritime areas off the northern, southwestern and southeastern coasts of the island and their air space, conduct long-range live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait and conventional missile tests in the waters off the eastern coast of the island.
The military operations are a stern deterrent against the recent major escalation of the negative acts by the United States on the Taiwan question, and a serious warning against separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence."
Photos
Related Stories
- Foreign Affairs Committee of CPPCC National Committee issues statement on Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region
- US bears all the responsibility for consequences of Pelosi's risky trip: China Daily editorial
- NPC Standing Committee spokesperson makes remarks on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region
- Taiwan Work Office of CPC Central Committee issues statement on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- Notice authorized to be released by Xinhua News Agency
- Statement by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- U.S. treachery on Taiwan question only to hurt its national credibility: Chinese FM
- U.S. should take full responsibility for escalating tensions across Taiwan Strait: Chinese spokesperson
- Chinese people honor PLA soldiers on 'special' Army Day, vow to defend motherland to death amid Taiwan Straits tensions
- Foreign officials appreciate Chinese military's contribution to safeguarding world peace
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.