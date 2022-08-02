Foreign officials appreciate Chinese military's contribution to safeguarding world peace

Xinhua) 09:07, August 02, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- As Monday marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Chinese embassies and diplomatic missions abroad have held events to celebrate the day.

Participants from different countries expressed their appreciation of the PLA's outstanding contribution to safeguarding world peace and stability during the events, wishing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China.

Laos' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Chansamone Chanyalath spoke highly of the outcomes of exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and expressed willingness to work with the Chinese military to build a solid security defense for the Laos-China community with a shared future.

Lao Deputy Defense Minister Vongkham Phommakone said the Lao party, government, army, police and people have always attached great importance to and appreciated the selfless help and support of the Chinese military to Laos.

Minister of Defense of Ethiopia Abraham Belay Berhe said the PLA is an extremely essential and increasingly significant player in the globe peace and security landscape.

The Ministry of Defense of Ethiopia aspires to strengthen its strong ties with the Ministry of Defense of China with the assurances of its highest considerations, said the minister.

Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force Birhanu Jula said China and Ethiopia have maintained a healthy and cordial relationship, adding that their relations have grown over time through mutual trust based on the pillars of political, economic, cultural, educational, heath, and most importantly, defense diplomacy and cooperation.

Stergomena Lawrence Tax, Tanzania's minister for defense and national service, said Tanzania values China's support and the partnership between Tanzania and China in safeguarding their shared ideals and mutual interests, stressing that the two countries should strengthen their partnership as they deal with security challenges in the 21st century.

South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, South Korea-China relations have made remarkable progress.

Shin expressed the belief that bilateral relations are bound to further develop in a sound way in the next 30 years.

South Korea is willing to carry out exchanges and cooperation with China to enhance mutual trust, he added.

Egypt's Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki also conveyed his sincere congratulations on the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, speaking highly of the friendly cooperation between the two militaries and expressing the hope that both sides will continue strengthening their cooperation to make more achievements.

