Artilleryman fires towed howitzer

China Military Online) 10:56, July 27, 2022

An artilleryman assigned to a brigade of the PLA Air Force airborne troops fires the towed howitzer during a live-firing assessment of the artillery element on July 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Shunli and Su Feng)

