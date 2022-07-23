China's PLA medical team arrives in Laos to carry out "Peace Train-2022" joint drills with Lao army
The medical train of the People's Liberation Army of China crosses the border with Laos by running through the Friendship Tunnel of China-Laos Railway, on July 19, 2022. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
The medical train of the People's Liberation Army of China crosses the border with Laos by running through the Friendship Tunnel of China-Laos Railway, and arrives in the border town of Boten in Laos on July 19, 2022. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
The medical train of the People's Liberation Army of China crosses the border with Laos by running through the Friendship Tunnel of China-Laos Railway, and arrives in the border town of Boten in Laos on July 19, 2022. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
The medical train of the People's Liberation Army of China arrives in the border town of Boten in Laos on July 19, 2022. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the medical train of the People's Liberation Army of China cross the border with Laos by running through the Friendship Tunnel of China-Laos Railway. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China is welcomed in Vientiane, Laos, on July 19, 2022. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
The medical train of the People's Liberation Army of China crosses the border with Laos by running through the Friendship Tunnel of China-Laos Railway, and arrives in the border town of Boten in Laos on July 19, 2022. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA releases photos of warning away trespassing US warship, shows confidence in tackling navigational hegemony
- China to conduct flight test for aircraft of key 'strategic, historic significance'
- China's development of military equipment not targeting any country: defense spokesperson
- Chinese military spokesperson responds to provocations of Australian, Canadian military aircraft
- PLA Navy transport aircraft hold simulated landing on carrier, ‘indicate 3rd carrier to be equipped with cargo planes’
- US sends destroyer to South China Sea after provocative spy plane flyover in Taiwan Straits
- PLA monitors US spy aircraft flyover in Taiwan Straits, vows to safeguard national sovereignty
- PLA warships circumnavigate Japan in distance sea drills amid US, Japanese provocations
- China's antiballistic missile test, aircraft carrier launch 'defensive in nature amid foreign threats'
- China launches third aircraft carrier
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.