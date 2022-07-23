China's PLA medical team arrives in Laos to carry out "Peace Train-2022" joint drills with Lao army

Xinhua) 10:39, July 23, 2022

The medical train of the People's Liberation Army of China crosses the border with Laos by running through the Friendship Tunnel of China-Laos Railway, on July 19, 2022. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China is welcomed in Vientiane, Laos, on July 19, 2022. A medical team of the People's Liberation Army of China has arrived in Laos to join the Lao People's Army to carry out the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue and services drills. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

