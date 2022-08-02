PLA not to sit idly by if Pelosi visits Taiwan: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:13, August 02, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday once again warned the United States that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will not sit idly by if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the warning at a daily news briefing.

China has repeatedly stated to the United States its grave concern over the issue and the solemn position of resolutely opposing Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and stressed the severe consequences if Pelosi visits Taiwan, Zhao said.

"The will of the people cannot be defied, and those who play with fire will perish by it," Zhao said. "It is believed the U.S. side is fully aware of China's strong and clear message."

China is closely following the itinerary of Pelosi, Zhao said. "A visit to Taiwan by her would constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs, seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly trample on the one-China principle, greatly threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-U.S. relations, and lead to a very serious situation and grave consequences."

China once again warns the U.S. side that China is on high alert, the PLA will never sit idly by, and will surely take resolute and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhao said.

The United States should strictly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, honor U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment that the United States does not support "Taiwan independence," and not arrange for Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)