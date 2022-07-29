Actions best answer to "Taiwan independence": spokesperson
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will never tolerate "Taiwan independence" separatist acts and external interference, and will take resolute countermeasures, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.
"Actions are the best answer," said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference.
Wu made the remarks while answering a question on Taiwan-related military actions.
"The relevant sides should learn to adapt, reflect on themselves and, more importantly, avoid going down the wrong path further," Wu said, stressing that the collusion of "Taiwan independence" separatists and external forces is the root cause of the tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
He noted that the Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affairs which brooks no external interference.
