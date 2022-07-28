These ‘political influencers’ are delivering poison to Taiwan: Global Times editorial

(Global Times) 08:39, July 28, 2022

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

A so-called cross-party delegation of Japanese lawmakers cobbled together with two former Japanese defense ministers, a former vice defense minister, and an incumbent member of the House of Councillors arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday to begin a four-day visit. Before them, the former US defense secretary, former secretary of state, members of Congress, and some anti-China politicians from European countries visited Taiwan one after another. US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is restless and about to make trouble, tentatively revealing twice that she wants to visit Taiwan.

These anti-China politicians use Taiwan as an "Instagram-worthy location" for "political influencers." They come over for a few meals and a free trip, chant slogans and pose for a show, and then simply return to their home countries to exchange the trip for political gains. Without taking responsibility and without any scruples, this seems to be a "no-lose deal" for them personally, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority serves them as they would a master. This is a temptation for politicians in the US and West who are politically utilitarian and have no bottom line. Meanwhile, the DPP authority is willing to receive them out of a similar dark and despicable mindset.

Some DPP members of the legislative authority boasted that US and Japanese defense officials went to Taiwan in succession, highlighting "the importance of Taiwan's strategic position." We have to say, this kind of "self-complacency" is really stupid, if not vicious. Today the situation in the Taiwan Straits is serious and complicated, the root cause of which is that the DPP is stirring up trouble by soliciting foreign support. The fawning DPP authority has added fuel to the "mania to visit Taiwan" by US and Japanese politicians, which is "decent" superficially, but will actually put the island in multiple dilemmas and ultimately harm the people on the island.

In recent years, despite the various thwarts of the DPP authority, with the joint efforts of people on both sides of the Straits, exchanges and cooperation continue to advance, and integrated development continues to deepen as well. In the first quarter of this year, the cross-Straits trade increased to $82.58 billion despite the pandemic, a year-on-year increase of 15.2 percent, Taiwan's exports to the Chinese mainland rose by 17.8% year-on-year, accounting for 40.9 percent of Taiwan's total exports. When it comes to the US and Japan, apart from supplying arms, US pork and beef containing ractopamine, and nuclear food to Taiwan, when have they really cared about Taiwan? Now, whenever foreign lawmakers visit Taiwan, netizens in Taiwan would ask, "What do they want Taiwan to buy from them this time?"

What's worst is that all these anti-China politicians operate under the banner of "supporting Taiwan," but they are clearly harming Taiwan. Their "support" is directed at the DPP authority and the "Taiwan independence" forces, yet it is just symbolical and empty support. But the damage to Taiwan triggered by their moves is real. As a matter of fact, it is not that anti-China politicians do not believe that China's reunification is unstoppable. They just intend to ramp up the cost of China's continued development and growth, and the safety and well-being of Taiwan society is one of the "costs" in their plan.

Recently, there have been more reports from US and Western public opinion which speculated that "the Chinese mainland will use force against Taiwan," and some have even given a specific time. This has also become fodder for the DPP authority to make a big fuss and an excuse for anti-China politicians to visit Taiwan. It must be pointed out that this is completely confusing the cause and effect. The Chinese mainland adheres to the basic policy of "peaceful reunification and one country, two systems," and has been striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and efforts, creating a broad space for peaceful reunification. However, every time the DPP authority and foreign politicians undermine the one-China principle, they are gnawing away at the foundation of peace across the Taiwan Straits. The People's Liberation Army will definitely take corresponding measures to safeguard national reunification.

In short, foreign politicians' visit to Taiwan is a hostile act against the 1.4 billion Chinese people, especially the 23 million residents in Taiwan. It is no exaggeration to call them enemies, but the DPP authority treats them as benefactors. This is a complete betrayal of the country as well as the island of Taiwan. Those four outdated Japanese politicians who are now in Taiwan should become the rats running across the street chased by all residents in Taiwan. Treating them as guests is a connivance and encouragement to their detriment to Taiwan. Anti-China politicians can walk away without any responsibility, but the chronic poison they inject into Taiwan will be endured solely by the residents of Taiwan. Taiwan compatriots, be sure to keep your eyes open.

It should be underlined that these anti-China politicians will be automatically blacklisted in the Chinese mainland, and we must make them pay for provoking China's core interests. No matter how aggressive they are, it is impossible to affect our firm determination and will, as well as strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it is even less likely to block the historical trend of China's national reunification. These political clowns will become special witnesses of China's reunification process.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)