FM spokesperson warns of serious consequence over Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit
(Xinhua) 08:09, July 26, 2022
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side will take firm and strong measures to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity if the United States insists on going ahead with its House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.
"The Chinese side has repeatedly made clear to the U.S. side our serious concern over Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan and our firm opposition to the visit," spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.
"We are fully prepared for any eventuality," he said.
The United States must assume full responsibility for any serious consequence arising thereof, Zhao added.
