China to take countermeasures if Pelosi visits Taiwan: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 13:56, July 22, 2022

China on Thursday said that it will take countermeasures if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists on visiting Taiwan.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed that China has repeatedly stated its stern position on firmly opposing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

"The US Congress is part of the US government and supposed to strictly adhere to the US's commitment on the Taiwan question," Wang said.

"Should the US side insist on making the visit, China will act strongly to resolutely respond to it and take countermeasures," Wang added. "We mean what we say."

(Subtitles by Zhang Jian; Story compiled by Peng Shuangqi)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)