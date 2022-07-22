China will act strongly if U.S. official insists on visiting Taiwan: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:25, July 22, 2022

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that China will act strongly to resolutely respond to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan and take countermeasures should the U.S. side insist on making the visit.

The Chinese side has repeatedly stated its stern position on firmly opposing Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Wang said at a daily press briefing, adding that the U.S. Congress is part of the U.S. government, and is supposed to strictly adhere to the U.S. commitment on the Taiwan question.

"If Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan, it would seriously violate the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-U.S. joint communiques and harm China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wang said.

Wang said it will have a severe negative impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and send a gravely wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

"Should the U.S. side insist on making the visit, China will act strongly to resolutely respond to it and take countermeasures. We mean what we say," Wang said.

