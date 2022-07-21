Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation no recipe for success: MFA

(People's Daily App) 11:17, July 21, 2022

China said on Wednesday that a Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation are no recipe for success, but will only backfire and make the world less peaceful and secure.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to testimony before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Tuesday by US Commerce Under Secretary Alan Estevez.

The US official used the word “successful” when describing the move to drive down exports to Russia, Wang said. “I do not know what made him say so,” he said.

“What the world has seen inside the US is its inflation hitting a four-decade high, soaring food and gas prices weighing its people down and consumer sentiment plunging to an all-time-low since 1952,” Wang said.

“Facts have proven once and again that a Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation are no recipe for success, but will only backfire and make the world less peaceful and secure, which is something for the US to know about.”Wang added.

