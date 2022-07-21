Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation no recipe for success: MFA
China said on Wednesday that a Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation are no recipe for success, but will only backfire and make the world less peaceful and secure.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to testimony before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Tuesday by US Commerce Under Secretary Alan Estevez.
The US official used the word “successful” when describing the move to drive down exports to Russia, Wang said. “I do not know what made him say so,” he said.
“What the world has seen inside the US is its inflation hitting a four-decade high, soaring food and gas prices weighing its people down and consumer sentiment plunging to an all-time-low since 1952,” Wang said.
“Facts have proven once and again that a Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation are no recipe for success, but will only backfire and make the world less peaceful and secure, which is something for the US to know about.”Wang added.
(Subtitles by Li Peitian; Compiled by Chen Rui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao SAR gov't firmly opposes biased U.S. report on human trafficking
- China urges U.S. to stop looting Syrian national resources
- China warns of consequences if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan region
- U.S. "coercive diplomacy" in chip industry will end in failure, says Chinese spokesperson
- China urges U.S. to stop arms sales to Taiwan
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.