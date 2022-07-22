Home>>
China urges US stop making groundless accusations against China
(People's Daily App) 13:46, July 22, 2022
China on Thursday urged the US to stop making groundless accusations against China.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to US top national security officials' reported warning about "the continuing threat of election interference from abroad, including China, Russia and Iran."
"China is committed to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and never meddles in foreign elections," Wang said.
"We urge the US to stop judging others according to its own practices, stop making groundless accusations against China, and focus instead on taking care of the US's own problems," Wang added.
