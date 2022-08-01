PLA aims to become modernized, world-class military

09:27, August 01, 2022 By ZHANG ZHIHAO ( China Daily

Xi Jinping (center), general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a reception on Sunday to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army, which falls on Aug 1. Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is joined by other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee-Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng－as well as Vice-President Wang Qishan. YAN YAN/XINHUA

The Chinese People's Liberation Army will strive to become a modernized, world-class military that can meet China's security needs and developmental interests, State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe said on Sunday.

Monday marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended a reception celebrating the occasion in Beijing on Sunday.

Entrusted by Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and on behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission, Wei conveyed Xi's appreciation to the uniformed personnel and the civilian staff serving the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force, as well as to those who contributed mightily to China's military development.

Since its creation by the Communist Party of China, the PLA has been dedicated to fighting for national independence and liberation, as well as for the prosperity of the country, Wei said during his toast to guests at the reception.

Over the past 95 years, the PLA has provided unflinching support for the nation's sovereignty, security and development interests. It has also made a significant contribution to world peace and stability, Wei added.

In the future, the PLA will strengthen itself through reforms and modernization, becoming a world-class military that can meet the demands of the country and China's global standing, he said. The PLA will also provide strategic support for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee, publishes on Monday a public speech made by Xi during the ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA in 2017.

In that speech, Xi highlighted the CPC's absolute leadership over the military, stressed the importance of military reform and innovation, and urged the country's armed forces to bear in mind the sacred duty of fighting for the people.

"History has told us that reform, innovation, and keeping pace with the times, are the roads that lead to continuous progress for the people's army," Xi said. "Only by continuous reform and innovation, can the people's army constantly gain development vitality and put itself in an invincible position."

