Study outline on Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization published

Xinhua) 16:47, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A study outline on Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization has been published and distributed across the country.

The compilation was organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The outline was published jointly by the Xuexi Publishing House and the People's Publishing House.

With 10 chapters and 51,000 Chinese characters in total, it systematically explains the essence, connotation and requirements of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.

The book fully reflects the original contribution of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the realm of ecological civilization.

