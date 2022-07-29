Home>>
Xi underscores need for China, U.S. to maintain communication on important issues
(Xinhua) 08:59, July 29, 2022
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China and the United States need to maintain communication on such important issues as coordinating macroeconomic policies, keeping global industrial and supply chains stable, and protecting global energy and food security.
Xi made the remarks when having talks over phone with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.
Attempts at decoupling or severing supply chains in defiance of underlying laws would not help boost the U.S. economy, Xi said, adding that they would only make the world economy more vulnerable.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
