Senior CPC official calls for studying Xi's important remarks at high-level study session

July 28, 2022

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, speaks during a teleconference with publicity officials nationwide in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Wednesday called for thoroughly studying the important remarks made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at a study session of provincial and ministerial-level officials.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference with publicity officials nationwide.

General Secretary Xi Jinping's remarks answer a series of theoretical and practical questions concerning the development of the Party and the country's cause, said Huang.

The study, publicity and implementation of Xi's important remarks ought to be regarded as a major political task, Huang noted, urging concrete actions in carrying out publicity work in preparation for the Party's 20th National Congress.

