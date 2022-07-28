Xi presents August 1 Medal to outstanding military personnel

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes photos with the recipients of the August 1 Medal in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2022. Xi on Wednesday presented the August 1 Medal to three military servicemen and conferred an honorary flag to a military battalion for their outstanding service ahead of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday presented the August 1 Medal to three military servicemen and conferred an honorary flag to a military battalion for their outstanding service ahead of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), helped the individuals wear their medals, presented them with certificates of honor, and took photos with them.

He also conferred the honorary flag to award a model ground-to-air missile battalion of the PLA Air Force.

Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, read orders signed by Xi to honor the service personnel and the unit. The awarding ceremony held in Beijing was presided over by Zhang Youxia, also vice chairman of the CMC.

The 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA will be marked on Aug. 1.

