Xi holds talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo
(Xinhua) 09:08, July 27, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
