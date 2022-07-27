We Are China

Xi holds talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Xinhua) 09:08, July 27, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

