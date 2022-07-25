Symposium on studying Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:07, July 25, 2022

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on studying Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy was held in Beijing on Sunday. Wang Yi, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, attended and addressed the event.

As the chief architect of the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has established Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy with profound insight into international situations and full comprehension of the tide of times, said Wang in his speech.

Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy has provided the fundamental guidance and the guide to action for conducting China's foreign affairs in the new era, provided Chinese wisdom and solutions to major global issues, and helped create consensus and synergy for human development and progress, said Wang.

Wang urged further understanding and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.

The symposium was jointly held by the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy research center, which was established by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the support of the China Institute of International Studies, and the press of Study Times, a newspaper affiliated to the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

