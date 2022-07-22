Home>>
Xi sends message of sympathy to Biden over COVID-19 infection
(Xinhua) 16:01, July 22, 2022
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of sympathy to U.S. President Joe Biden over the latter's COVID-19 infection.
In his message, Xi said that upon learning of Biden's infection with the coronavirus, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the U.S. president and wish him a speedy recovery.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts expound on Xi's address at HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Youth Development Forum
- Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Agriculture is a fundamental undertaking
- Books of Xi's discourses on various subjects debut at Hong Kong Book Fair
- Renewing epics of ethnic culture preservation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.