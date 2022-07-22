Xi sends message of sympathy to Biden over COVID-19 infection

Xinhua) 16:01, July 22, 2022

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of sympathy to U.S. President Joe Biden over the latter's COVID-19 infection.

In his message, Xi said that upon learning of Biden's infection with the coronavirus, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the U.S. president and wish him a speedy recovery.

