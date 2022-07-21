Books of Xi's discourses on various subjects debut at Hong Kong Book Fair

Xinhua) 08:17, July 21, 2022

HONG KONG, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The traditional Chinese versions of three books of President Xi Jinping's discourses on various subjects and one book on stories in the Party history shared by Xi debuted Wednesday at the Hong Kong Book Fair.

Among the books, one comprises 50 pieces of Xi's important works on the subject of running the country by the people; another contains excerpts of his discourses on the importance of family, family education and virtues made between Nov. 15, 2012 and Dec. 28, 2020; and the third is a compilation of excerpts of Xi's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights made between Nov. 15, 2012 and Oct. 30, 2021.

The fourth is a book recounting more than 80 stories in the history of the Communist Party of China shared by Xi.

The four books are now on the shelves in major bookstores in Hong Kong and Macao.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)