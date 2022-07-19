Xi visits the community of Guyuanxiang in Xinjiang

During his inspection tour of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the neighborhood Guyuanxiang in Urumqi, in which people from ethnic-minority groups account for more than 95 percent of the total residents. He encouraged residents there to band together like strands of a rope and unite with concerted efforts.

