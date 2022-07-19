Symposium studies Xi's address at HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't

Xinhua) 09:03, July 19, 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- A special symposium was held here on Monday to study President Xi Jinping's address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Xia Baolong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, attended the symposium and delivered a speech.

Hailing Xi's address as a milestone in the development history of the cause of "one country, two systems," Xia called on the new HKSAR government and various sectors in Hong Kong to keep in mind Xi's expectations and take concrete actions to improve Hong Kong's governance, create strong impetus for growth, address people's concerns and difficulties in daily life, and work together to safeguard harmony and stability.

The symposium, sponsored by the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, has three other venues in Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao and was attended by over 400 people. HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee and Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng were among the attendees. Participants from Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao attended the event via video link.

