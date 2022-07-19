Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Conference on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the World Conference on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems.

Xi stressed that it is the common responsibility of the mankind, who has created splendid farming civilization in the long history, to protect agricultural heritage.

China has actively responded to the globally important agricultural heritage systems program initiated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UN), and the country has been protecting and inheriting agricultural heritage, and constantly advancing the protection practices, Xi pointed out.

China is willing to work with the international community to strengthen the protection of agricultural heritage systems, further tap their economic, social, cultural, ecological, scientific and technological value, help implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi noted.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the government of east China's Zhejiang Province, the World Conference on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems opened Monday in Qingtian County, Zhejiang, with the theme of "Agricultural Heritage for Rural Prosperity."

