Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Study of history illuminates the way to good governance

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- "The study of history illuminates the way to good governance." President Xi Jinping cited this ancient adage in an article published Saturday to highlight the importance of studying history.

The adage was written by Zeng Gong, a literary master in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), to explain how excellent historiography can provide guidance for good governance.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on various occasions underlined the need to respect history, study history, foster historical perspective, and carry on the fine traditional Chinese culture.

In the article published in this year's 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal, Xi called for efforts to advance the research of the history of Chinese civilization, and develop a keener awareness of the history while building up cultural confidence.

Chinese civilization is extensive and profound, and has a long history stretching back to antiquity. It is the cultural identity of the Chinese nation, the foundation of the contemporary Chinese culture, the cultural bond holding all Chinese around the globe together, and the treasure trove inspiring cultural innovation, according to the article.

