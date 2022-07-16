A Special Friendship

July 16, 2022

An American lady by the name of Sarah Lande wrote a letter to President Xi Jinping, thanking President Xi for his precious friendship.

Then she received the reply of the President all the way across the Ocean.

President Xi encouraged her and the other old friends in Iowa to continue making new contributions to the friendship between the Chinese and American people.

Now let’s go all the way back to 1985, where our story begins.

