Xi's article on advancing study of Chinese civilization to be published

Xinhua) 16:16, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on advancing the research of the history of the Chinese civilization, and developing a keener awareness of the history while building up cultural confidence will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

