Xi says Xinjiang is a hub in Belt and Road cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:45, July 15, 2022
URUMQI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said as the Belt and Road cooperation advances, Xinjiang is no longer a remote corner but a core area and a hub.
Xi made the remarks Tuesday afternoon when he visited the Urumqi International Land Port Area, in the city of Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Xi said a lot of remarkable progress has been made since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed.
Xi told the staff at the land port area that their work is of great significance.
Acknowledging the progress they have made, Xi encouraged them to work for even greater success.
