English edition of Xi's diplomatic speeches published

Xinhua) 08:53, July 13, 2022

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The English edition of the first and second volumes of a collection of diplomatic speeches by Chinese President Xi Jinping has been published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the collection includes 136 speeches delivered between March 2013 and November 2021 by Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The publication in English will help readers at home and abroad gain a better understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era as well as the development path that China has chosen and its approach to and theory of governance.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)