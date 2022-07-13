Xi sends congratulatory letter to inauguration of World Internet Conference organization

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference for the inauguration of the international organization.

Xi expressed the hope that the organization would contribute to global internet development and governance.

The establishment of the organization is an important move echoing the informatization trend of the times, and it will deepen international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace, Xi noted.

Cyberspace concerns the future of humanity, and the future of cyberspace should be jointly built by all countries of the world, Xi stressed.

China stands ready to work with the international community to build a cyberspace that is fairer and more equitable, more open and inclusive, safer and more stable, and more vibrant, and to allow the internet to enrich the people even more, Xi said.

The inaugural ceremony of the organization was held on Tuesday in Beijing. Members of the World Internet Conference include internet-related international organizations, enterprises, institutions, experts and scholars.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the inaugural ceremony for the World Internet Conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference for the inauguration of the international organization, which was read out at the event by Huang. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

