Symposium on studying Xi Jinping's economic thought held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:28, July 12, 2022

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A symposium took place in Beijing Monday to mark the publication of the study outline for Xi Jinping's economic thought. He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), attended the event.

Speaking at the symposium, He urged efforts to uphold Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping's economic thought, and make solid progress in the work related to economic and social development.

The symposium was jointly held by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the NDRC.

