Home>>
Symposium on studying Xi Jinping's economic thought held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:28, July 12, 2022
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A symposium took place in Beijing Monday to mark the publication of the study outline for Xi Jinping's economic thought. He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), attended the event.
Speaking at the symposium, He urged efforts to uphold Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping's economic thought, and make solid progress in the work related to economic and social development.
The symposium was jointly held by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the NDRC.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC circular stresses study of 4th volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"
- Xi Focus-Closeup: A national gift about Confucius
- China strives on a splendid development road: Palestinian political party leader
- Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on museums
- Xi, Mattarella send congratulatory letters to exhibition of ancient Roman civilization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.