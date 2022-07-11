Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on museums

Xinhua) 08:28, July 11, 2022

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday emphasized the necessity to better preserve and utilize cultural relics in a letter replying to senior experts at the National Museum of China (NMC) on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the museum.

In the letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, highlighted the need to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations and the preservation of the fine accomplishments of Chinese civilization.

Xi has on many occasions noted the significance of museums and cultural relics protection. The following are some of his remarks on the matter.

-- Museums, which are important places that protect and pass on human civilizations, as well as bridges that link the past, the present, and the future, play a special role in promoting the exchanges and mutual learning of the world's civilizations.

-- We should let the cultural relics speak for themselves, so they can pass on the historical wisdom to the people.

-- The Chinese culture is rich and profound, and every museum is a big school.

-- We must enhance the protection and utilization of cultural relics, and improve the study of history and cultural inheritance, so that the fine traditional Chinese culture can be kept alive and carried forward.

-- We ought to strive to blaze a path of cultural relics protection and utilization that suits our national conditions.

-- We should let cultural relics truly come alive so that they can nourish the development of socialist cultural and ethical progress, and become an important "brand name" for growing Chinese culture's international influence.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)