Xi stresses utilization of cultural relics, preservation of fine accomplishments of Chinese civilization

Xinhua) 14:10, July 09, 2022

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed better utilization of cultural relics to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations and preservation of the fine accomplishments of Chinese civilization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Friday in a letter replying to senior experts at the National Museum of China on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the museum.

