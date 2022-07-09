Home>>
Xi stresses utilization of cultural relics, preservation of fine accomplishments of Chinese civilization
(Xinhua) 14:10, July 09, 2022
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed better utilization of cultural relics to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations and preservation of the fine accomplishments of Chinese civilization.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Friday in a letter replying to senior experts at the National Museum of China on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the museum.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends condolences over passing of former Japanese PM Abe
- Xi's address at meeting celebrating 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term HKSAR government published in traditional Chinese, English
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on cherishing peace
- Xi in my eyes | A broad-minded leader
- Nation makes rapid progress toward greener future
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.