Xi's address at meeting celebrating 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term HKSAR government published in traditional Chinese, English

Xinhua) 13:17, July 08, 2022

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping's address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has been published in both traditional Chinese and English in Hong Kong.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on July 1.

The booklets were published by Hong Kong-based Sino United Publishing (Holdings) Ltd. on Friday and will be available at bookstores in Hong Kong and Macao.

