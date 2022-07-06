Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Those who only seek comfort for themselves will ultimately be rejected

Xinhua) 14:08, July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- As an ancient Chinese adage goes, "Those who only seek comfort for themselves will ultimately be rejected and those who sacrifice their own interests for the success of others will be supported."

At the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit on July 6, 2021, President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, cited this adage written by Fang Xiaoru, a prestigious Confucianist scholar in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

Citing the adage, Xi said development is the right of all countries, rather than an exclusive privilege of the few. He added that any political manipulation for the purpose of sabotaging the development of other countries and undercutting the livelihood of other peoples will receive little support and prove to be futile in the end.

"We need to enable all countries to step up development cooperation, and see to it that the fruits of development are shared by all. We need to bring greater equity, higher efficiency and stronger synergy to global development, and jointly oppose the practice of seeking technology blockade and divide as well as decoupling," Xi said.

