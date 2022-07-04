Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Those enjoying benefits and joy of all people should also share their burdens and concerns

Xinhua) 15:22, July 04, 2022

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- "Those enjoying benefits and joy of all people should also share their burdens and concerns," Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 1 quoted the sentence by Su Shi, a literary master from the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), when delivering a speech during a trip to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Xi cited the words while addressing the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR to express his hopes for the newly-inaugurated government.

Xi stressed Hong Kong should earnestly address people's concerns and difficulties in daily life.

Reiterating that the aspirations of the people for a better life should be the focus of government efforts, Xi said, currently, the biggest aspiration of Hong Kong people is to lead a better life, in which they will have more decent housing, more opportunities for starting their own businesses, better education for their children, and better care in their twilight years.

The newly inaugurated HKSAR government should be pragmatic, live up to what the people expect of it, and consider the expectations of the whole society, particularly ordinary citizens, as what it should accomplish foremost, said Xi.

It should make sure that all citizens in Hong Kong share more fully and fairly in the fruits of development, Xi stressed.

