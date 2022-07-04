Home>>
Xi: 'Hold together tightly like pomegranate seeds'
(People's Daily App) 14:44, July 04, 2022
In late April 2014, President Xi Jinping visited villages, troops, police stations, mosques and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xi stressed that policy-making should be people-centered.
