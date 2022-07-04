New volume of president's book on governance published

09:11, July 04, 2022 By CAO DESHENG ( China Daily

A woman reads a copy of the fourth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China in a bookstore at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on Sunday. EDMOND TANG/CHINA DAILY

It shows how Party's leadership responds to risks, challenges over the past two years

The fourth volume of President Xi Jinping's book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China has been published by Foreign Languages Press in both Chinese and English.

The book is a compilation of 109 speeches and writings of Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, dating from Feb 3, 2020, to May 10,2022. The new volume, which also has 45 photographs taken since January 2020, will be made available both at home and abroad.

The volume provides a record of how over the past two years, the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core has led the Party and the Chinese people in responding to the risks and challenges caused by profound changes of the international landscape unseen in a century, as well as the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, according to Xinhua News Agency.

It demonstrates the new achievements of Marxism adapting to the Chinese context in the new era and the Party's new contributions to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and building a better world, Xinhua said.

The writings are authoritative works that comprehensively and systematically reflect the new prospects that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has created, it said.

While helping officials and the public better understand the Thought, Xinhua said, this volume will keep the international community abreast of the latest developments in Xi's Thought so readers can better understand the development path that China has chosen and the Party's governance philosophy.

The first three volumes of the book have been published in various languages in recent years and have become popular among readers worldwide who want to learn more about China.

In a recent interview with Chinese media, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that he has met with President Xi many times in China and Pakistan and praised him as a visionary leader. "His decision-making is perfect, timely and speedy. So I think he is one of the most dynamic and visionary leaders China has ever produced."

Sharif expressed his appreciation for the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, both proposed by Xi, and said the initiatives are noble causes that contribute to world peace and prosperity. "We fully appreciate and support the initiatives, and I hope we will be able to participate in the initiatives."

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)