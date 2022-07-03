Xi's trip to Hong Kong to give powerful boost to "one country, two systems" practice: article

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and delivers an important speech, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent trip to Hong Kong has conveyed the message of care, trust and hope, and will give a powerful boost to the practice of "one country, two systems" in the special administrative region, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council has stated.

The office made the remarks in an article released Saturday after Xi's Hong Kong visit between Thursday and Friday.

During his visit, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and inspected the region.

Xi's trip to Hong Kong demonstrated his deep concern for Hong Kong compatriots. During his stay in Hong Kong, Xi attended over 10 events and the Hong Kong compatriots could feel the close affinity between Hong Kong and the motherland, as well as the profound bond between the hearts of Hong Kong compatriots and the people of the motherland, according to the article.

It noted that Xi's trip has effectively strengthened the firm confidence of all sectors in the bright future of Hong Kong's development. While delivering a speech, Xi said the central government will remain resolute in implementing the "one country, two systems" principle, and will not change or vacillate in this stand.

Xi's words demonstrated the country's full support for the development of Hong Kong and have further strengthened the confidence of people from all walks of life in the future of Hong Kong, the article stated.

It also noted that the president's trip has expressed his ardent hope that the HKSAR can realize good governance and long-term stability. The next five years are important for Hong Kong to break new ground and achieve another leap forward, Xi said. The proposals put forward by Xi charted the direction for the new HKSAR government to exercise law-based governance, read the article.

Calling this trip to Hong Kong a milestone, the article expressed confidence that the HKSAR will write a new chapter of the "one country, two systems" principle with the strong backing of the motherland and concerted efforts of the Hong Kong people.

