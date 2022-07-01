Xi's come to Hong Kong is great: HK youth

(People's Daily App) 15:58, July 01, 2022

Hong Kong private doctor Ng Chak-chuen hailed Xi's come to Hong Kong.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday afternoon to attend a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on July 1.

"Xi has come to encourage us to hopefully bring back the former glory and hopefully bring success into the future", said Ng. "So really really excited that he has come".

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)