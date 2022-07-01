Xi leaves Hong Kong after attending HKSAR anniversary celebrations

July 01, 2022

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, left here by train Friday after attending a meeting marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Xi delivered an important speech at the the meeting.

