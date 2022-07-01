Hong Kong will achieve even greater accomplishments: Xi

Xinhua) 13:27, July 01, 2022

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed the belief that with the strong support of the motherland and the solid implementation of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong will achieve even greater accomplishments.

At the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Xi said ensuring the continued success of the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong is an integral part of the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"We are convinced that on the new journey of realizing our country's second centenary goal, Hong Kong, with the strong support of the great motherland and the solid implementation of the policy of 'one country, two systems,' will surely achieve even greater accomplishments and share, together with fellow compatriots of the motherland, the glory of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)