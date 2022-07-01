Hong Kong will achieve even greater accomplishments: Xi
HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed the belief that with the strong support of the motherland and the solid implementation of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong will achieve even greater accomplishments.
At the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Xi said ensuring the continued success of the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong is an integral part of the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
"We are convinced that on the new journey of realizing our country's second centenary goal, Hong Kong, with the strong support of the great motherland and the solid implementation of the policy of 'one country, two systems,' will surely achieve even greater accomplishments and share, together with fellow compatriots of the motherland, the glory of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong should keep strengthening momentum of development: Xi
- Xi stresses importance of improving governance of HKSAR
- Xi expects HKSAR gov't to take more effective steps to address difficulties in people's lives
- Central gov't fully supports HK in maintaining its unique status: Xi
- Next five years crucial for Hong Kong to break new ground: Xi
- Xi stresses importance of ensuring central authorities' overall jurisdiction, high degree of autonomy in SAR
- Xi stresses implementation of "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle
- Xi stresses full, faithful implementation of "one country, two systems"
- Hong Kong enjoys true democracy after return to motherland: Xi
- "One country, two systems" must be adhered to over long run: Xi
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.