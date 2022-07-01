Home>>
Xi stresses full, faithful implementation of "one country, two systems"
(Xinhua) 11:18, July 01, 2022
HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the need to fully and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" policy.
Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Upholding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the paramount principle in the policy. On the basis of this prerequisite, Hong Kong and Macao maintain their capitalist system over the long run and enjoy a high degree of autonomy, he noted.
