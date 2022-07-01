Home>>
Xi attending HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't
(Xinhua) 10:16, July 01, 2022
HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping is attending a meeting held here Friday morning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is present at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, where the events are held.
