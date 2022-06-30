Hong Kong's future will surely be brighter: Xi

Xinhua) 16:05, June 30, 2022

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday that the future of Hong Kong will surely be brighter if "one country, two systems" is firmly upheld and implemented.

"A brighter future will beckon, if we forge ahead with perseverance," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, upon arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station.

As long as "one country, two systems" is upheld unswervingly, Hong Kong will surely have an even brighter future and make new, greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Xi said.

President Xi is here to attend events marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

