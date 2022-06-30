Hong Kong's future will surely be brighter: Xi
HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday that the future of Hong Kong will surely be brighter if "one country, two systems" is firmly upheld and implemented.
"A brighter future will beckon, if we forge ahead with perseverance," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, upon arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station.
As long as "one country, two systems" is upheld unswervingly, Hong Kong will surely have an even brighter future and make new, greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Xi said.
President Xi is here to attend events marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.
Photos
Related Stories
- Facts prove great strength of "one country, two systems": Xi
- Xi extends congratulations, best wishes to Hong Kong compatriots
- My heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots: Xi
- Bridge connects cities and futures in China's Greater Bay Area
- President Xi inspects Wuhan, Hubei Province
- Xi Focus-Closeup: Xi's letter inspires farmers to contribute to food security
- Xi inspects Wuhan, stresses sci-tech innovation, COVID-19 control, community management
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Hong Kong's development, advantages and opportunities
- 'Hong Kong's development has always pulled at my heartstrings': Xi
- Xi inspects Wuhan, stresses China's self-reliance in science, technology
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.