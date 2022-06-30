My heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots: Xi

Xinhua) 15:44, June 30, 2022

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he has all along been concerned about Hong Kong and his heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots.

"It has been five years since my last visit to Hong Kong," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, upon arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station.

Over the past five years, I have been all along concerned about and caring for Hong Kong, and my heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots, Xi said.

President Xi is attending events in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

