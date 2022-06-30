Home>>
My heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots: Xi
(Xinhua) 15:44, June 30, 2022
HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he has all along been concerned about Hong Kong and his heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots.
"It has been five years since my last visit to Hong Kong," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, upon arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station.
Over the past five years, I have been all along concerned about and caring for Hong Kong, and my heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots, Xi said.
President Xi is attending events in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bridge connects cities and futures in China's Greater Bay Area
- President Xi inspects Wuhan, Hubei Province
- Xi Focus-Closeup: Xi's letter inspires farmers to contribute to food security
- Xi inspects Wuhan, stresses sci-tech innovation, COVID-19 control, community management
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Hong Kong's development, advantages and opportunities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.