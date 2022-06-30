Home>>
President Xi inspects Wuhan, Hubei Province
(People's Daily App) 11:29, June 30, 2022
President Xi Jinping inspected Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, on Tuesday. During the trip, he stressed keeping the lifeline of science and technology firmly in China's own hands and making the country's development more independent, self-reliant and secure.
(Produced by Chen Xiangru and Di Jingyuan; Video source: CCTV)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Focus-Closeup: Xi's letter inspires farmers to contribute to food security
- Xi inspects Wuhan, stresses sci-tech innovation, COVID-19 control, community management
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Hong Kong's development, advantages and opportunities
- 'Hong Kong's development has always pulled at my heartstrings': Xi
- Xi inspects Wuhan, stresses China's self-reliance in science, technology
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.