President Xi inspects Wuhan, Hubei Province

(People's Daily App) 11:29, June 30, 2022

President Xi Jinping inspected Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, on Tuesday. During the trip, he stressed keeping the lifeline of science and technology firmly in China's own hands and making the country's development more independent, self-reliant and secure.

(Produced by Chen Xiangru and Di Jingyuan; Video source: CCTV)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)