Home>>
Bridge connects cities and futures in China's Greater Bay Area
(People's Daily App) 13:30, June 30, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on October 23, 2018. The opening of the bridge marked a new stage in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Focus-Closeup: Xi's letter inspires farmers to contribute to food security
- Xi inspects Wuhan, stresses sci-tech innovation, COVID-19 control, community management
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Hong Kong's development, advantages and opportunities
- 'Hong Kong's development has always pulled at my heartstrings': Xi
- Xi inspects Wuhan, stresses China's self-reliance in science, technology
- Xi's special representative to attend Philippine presidential inauguration
- Hong Kong's development pulling at President Xi's heartstrings
- Xi encourages grain farmers to contribute to national food security
- Xi: BRICS should bring positive, stabilizing and constructive strength to the world
- Chinese, Guyanese presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.